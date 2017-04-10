MedStar Hosting a Blood Disorder Registry Event Thursday, April 20th, 4p - 8p

Hallie Bea is a larger than life 8 year old local resident, and one of 14,000 current patients suffering from life threatening blood diseases searching for a matching donor of stem cells or bone marrow.





Finding a matching donor is difficult, only 40% of patients find a donor. This is a numbers game and only 2% of Americans are registered as potential donors.





To support those in search of a lifesaving stem cell or bone marrow donor, MedStar will host a registry event at our facility on Thursday, April 20th from 4p – 8p. Information about the registration process is below.





Click here for a printable flyer for distribution.





Click here to hear the KRLD Interview on the DKMS event at MedStar.





Hallie’s story has been profiled in local media;

http://dfw.cbslocal.com/2017/02/01/a-smiling-little-girl-shares-a-joke-then-a-hope-i-want-more-than-just-one-christmas/





And a fun music video featuring Hallie with some local heroes you may recognize from FWPD and FWFD:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9x4BNWDKvjg





So that we can plan appropriate space and resources for the registration event, please email MZavadsky@medstar911.org if you are planning to attend the registry event and potentially save a life!





The registration process takes about 4 minutes and involves understanding what to expect IF called to be a donor, filling out a registration form and a cheek swab.

Registrants are entered in a database for ANY of the 14,000 patients currently looking for a donor.

Anyone in good general health between the ages of 18-55 can register.

Most donors are asked to donate stem cells which are extracted from the bloodstream, like giving platelets.

Children under the age of 3 typically need actual bone marrow in which case the donor is given anesthesia and undergoes a short procedure to remove marrow from the back of the pelvic bone. The soreness is temporary and goes away within a matter of days, the feeling of saving a life is permanent.





It is our hope that all Hallie and all patients have an opportunity for a moment like this one with Marshall & Carolin, whose story is profiled here:

https://vimeo.com/182602530





About DKMS:

DKMS is an international not for profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders by creating awareness; recruiting bone marrow donors to provide a second chance at life - https://www.dkms.org/en