North Texas PIO Group Announces Regional AED Scavenger Hunt

Goal to ID AEDs in the Area and Bring Awareness to CPR Training During National Heart Month





The North Texas Public Information Officer Group is kicking off a community-wide scavenger hunt for life saving emergency defibrillators, called the AED Scavenger Hunt. The contest runs until February 28th during National Heart Month. With prizes ranging from $50 to $500; registration is open to both teams and individuals.





Please register yourself, or your team, of the form below:



